Advertisement

Wanted: Jamie Kenneth Felsing

Jamie Kenneth Felsing, 42, is wanted by the local police.
Jamie Kenneth Felsing, 42, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jamie Kenneth Felsing, 42, is wanted by the local police.

Felsing is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for two drug distribution charges and three drug possession charges.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Some snow tonight, cold sticks around
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

Latest News

Charges dropped against teen in dismembered body case
Man held in killing of woman found on I-80 in Pennsylvania
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night