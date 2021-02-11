Wanted: Jamie Kenneth Felsing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jamie Kenneth Felsing, 42, is wanted by the local police.

Felsing is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for two drug distribution charges and three drug possession charges.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.