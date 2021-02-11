Waynesboro housing market is booming

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The housing market in Waynesboro is booming, even during a pandemic. Waynesboro’s Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw says they haven’t seen numbers like this since before the 2008 recession.

“Waynesboro’s impressive,” said Karen Carpenter, president of the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors.

Waynesboro was tracking 30-40 building permits a year for residential units. “Then we had a real jump in 2019 to more than 200 units,” stated Jim Shaw, Waynesboro’s deputy city manager.

About half are single-family homes and the other half are townhouses.

“The last two years have been my biggest years in real estate,” said Carpenter. “In the city of Waynesboro, there were 60 new constructed homes. In Augusta County, there was 41, and in the city of Staunton, there was 26. So big numbers”

The city and realtors are seeing the same thing for people who want to buy, the inventory is short. “The supply is probably a little low relative to demand,” stated Shaw.

The reasons for the boom vary. Arguably the biggest is interest rates. “There’s a lot of buyers,” said Carpenter. “Interest is at an all-time low.”

Housing is affordable. “You get a lot for your housing dollar in the region,” said Shaw.

And, quality of life plays a role. “We tick off a lot of the checks for great quality of life here in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County... Shenandoah Valley generally,” stated Shaw.

“If you’re gonna consider buying, this is the time to buy,” said Carpenter. She adds that many people are taking advantage of the low interest rates in a different way by staying in their homes longer, choosing to remodel and refinance.

