West Virginia governor proposes cutting income tax

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Cuneyt Dil and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for cutting the state’s personal income tax.

In his State of the State address on Wednesday, he proposed tax increases on the wealthy and on the sale of soda and tobacco.

Fully eliminating the tax would cut nearly half of the state’s budget, or about $2.15 billion. But Justice said the proposal initially would only cut the state income tax by half for everyone except “the super highest earners,” who would see a reduction by one-third.

Nine states do not have an income tax. Republicans hope cutting the state income tax will spur economic investment.

