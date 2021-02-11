Advertisement

Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

‘It’s unmatted. Its untangled’
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A Louisiana woman is recovering after a plastic surgeon removed the Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive she put in her hair after running out of hairspray.

Tessica Brown flew to California for the procedure.

She gained internet fame after posting about her plight on social media.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now,” Brown said on Instagram. “It’s not by choice.”

Brown spent about a month with the glue gumming up her follicles before Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

“The surgery went well. Tessica is doing well. She is awake and the hair crew is doing her hair,” Obeng said Wednesday. “It’s unmatted. It’s untangled.”

Millions have watched Brown’s journey through Instagram and TikTok after she used Gorilla Glue spray to hold her hair in place after she ran out of hairspray.

After multiple attempts to get the glue out herself and a trip to the emergency room, Obeng reached out to Brown and said he could remove the glue and save her hair with a special chemical treatment.

The procedure normally costs more than $12,000 but was done for free.

Full recovery for Brown is expected to take 2 to 3 months

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Some snow tonight, cold sticks around
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

Latest News

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton nearly a century ago
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA