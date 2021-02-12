Advertisement

Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you think of Valentine’s Day, things like big gestures, chocolates, and flowers may come to mind. However, a relationship expert is challenging that notion.

Jennifer Rosier, a James Madison University professor who specializes in interpersonal communications, says Valentine’s Day does not need to be about gift giving and lavish dinners.

“I’m all for celebrations. I think anniversaries are important and birthdays are important, other holidays are fun, but I think this one is something we should be doing all the time so appreciating each other and expressing our love for one another all the time is key,” Rosier said.

Rosier says there are simple ways you can express your love and gratitude to the people in your life without going out for a fancy meal.

“I think with Valentine’s Day there’s a lot of really fun things you can get at a local restaurant, whether it’s a heart-shaped pizza or a do-it-yourself cookie making kit. There’s stuff that you can get that’s relationship and love-themed for Valentine’s Day that you can do at home,” Rosier said.

Rosier suggests people should have an open mind when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

“It’s about telling the people that you love that you love them,” Rosier said. “I hope people do a lot more of that this year.”

