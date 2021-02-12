Goodwill’s career services make big difference in 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Goodwill received millions of donations, later purchased by shoppers and thrifters. Money generated in Goodwill stores goes right back to help people thrive and succeed in their communities.

Goodwill is able to offer, oftentimes free, services to people in need of career and training services, like resume and job search assistance, computer classes, skills training, and specific case managed training programs for individuals.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, millions of Americans found themselves unemployed, and Goodwill saw a nearly 65 percent increase in the need for its services.

Chelsea Moran, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said these services helped over 63,000 people in 2020, compared to over 38,000 in 2019.

“Once the pandemic started, we did begin virtual services, so we were able to actually reach more people who were really in need of those job training and employment services,” Moran said.

In 2020, over 6,300 credentials were earned by people in Goodwill programs, which was a 148 percent increase from 2019.

Moran said support from shoppers, donors, community members, and volunteers make all these services possible.

“It would not be possible to do job training, services, and really help people get back to work in their community without the support that Goodwill gets from all of our communities,” Moran said.

