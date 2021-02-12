Advertisement

Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.(Source: Jeopardy!)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brayden Smith, one of the last great Jeopardy! champs during Alex Trebek’s 36-year run as host, died this month, his family said. He was 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” Smith’s mom, Debbie Smith, said on Twitter Friday. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.”

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant,” said a tweet on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final show as host of Jeopardy! aired Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Winter STorm
Tricky travel tonight, ice Saturday
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

Gottfried said this will be a similar study like what was done back in 2019 on the possibility...
Town of Bridgewater looking to start study on need for grocery store/pharmacy
Britney Spears supporters pose together for a photo outside a court hearing concerning the pop...
Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic