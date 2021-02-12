Advertisement

Lynchburg to hold vaccination pod for essential employees under Phase 1b

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will hold a vaccination pod Monday for public safety and school workers, along with other essential employees falling under Phase 1b.

The pod will be held at the city’s new Regional Vaccination Center, located in Candlers Station, in the space previously occupied by T.J. Maxx, on February 15.

Lynchburg secures space for future vaccination center

A vaccination pod had previously been scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to wintry weather.

“This will be our first opportunity to use this new facility as a vaccination site,” said Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka. “When the vaccine supply becomes more readily available, operations like this will ensure we worked out all of the logistics that are needed for the site and that we will be ready to open this site to the public. We appreciate our community’s continued patience as we await sufficient vaccine to open our site.”

According to the Virginia Health Department, more than 32,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Central Virginia Health District.

