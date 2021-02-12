Advertisement

Man charged with shooting guard at Virginia federal facility

This security camera still image provided by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District...
This security camera still image provided by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia shows a man who Federal authorities say is William Rankin in the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk, Va., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Rankin is accused of shooting a security guard in the building. (U.S. District Court via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a security guard at a Virginia social security building came equipped with 600 rounds of ammunition and three bottles of beer.

Court documents say 44-year-old William Rankin has been charged with attempted murder of someone helping an employee of the U.S government.

Documents say Rankin entered the Norfolk Social Security Administration building Monday afternoon and shouted, “I want my money!” before wounding a security guard. Rankin was also wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities say Rankin came to the building with several guns. His current condition is unknown. The guard is expected to recover.

