Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Vaccine distribution has been met with many hurdles throughout the country; one of the biggest being the availability of doses.

As of Friday, 972,493 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 270,738 of those people are fully vaccinated.

Private practices say they are ready to join efforts in vaccinating as many people as possible, but it has not been easy gaining access to the vaccine.

“The level of frustration that we are experiencing when all we want to do is help people. The things that are so out of our control, it just so frustrating that it is hard to put words to,” Dr. Greg Jesteadt with Harrisonburg Family Practice explained in a phone interview.

VDH says there are several challenges that smaller practices have with distributing the vaccine from the space to the right freezer temperatures.

“What they would need to do is actually apply for a federal application to have the opportunity to provide vaccines independently from the VDH supply,” Marsha Rodeffer said.

Local offices say the process to get vaccines for their patients has been difficult.

“Everybody we can possibly talk to just to find a way to get administered, so we can give the vaccines to the patients that we know best. We know who is highest risk. We know these people, they trust us. We’ve heard absolutely nothing back,” Dr. Jesteadt said.

As of now, vaccines through the Virginia Department of Health are distributed to health systems, federally qualified health centers and community partners. To read more about COVID-19 vaccines from VDH, click here.

