Quin Houff prepares for second career Daytona 500 race

Weyers Cave native Quin Houff is preparing to race in the upcoming Daytona 500.
Weyers Cave native Quin Houff is preparing to race in the upcoming Daytona 500.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Weyers Cave-native Quin Houff is preparing to begin his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series with the Daytona 500 approaching Sunday.

In Houff’s rookie season last year, he finished as high as 13th in the Yellawood 500 at the Talladega Speedway.

He did not finish last year’s Daytona 500, placing 39th.

Houff says he learned a lot as he heads into the race this weekend.

“You just have to mentally know that ‘hey even though we’re really close to the front, I can’t be this aggressive this early. There’s still a long race ahead.’ That’s something that bit me in the butt last year in the Daytona 500,” Houff said. “I had a really good car and was just being too aggressive, and I got taken out early. We just have to figure out how to position ourselves to get to the end of this race, ride around for 495 miles and hopefully position ourselves to get after it there for the end.”

He’ll start in the 33rd position Sunday, with the race beginning at 2:30 p.m.

