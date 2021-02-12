Advertisement

Records: Virginia paid $40M in inmate unemployment scams

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Feb. 12, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state agency that handles unemployment insurance in Virginia estimates it has paid out more than $40 million in benefits to individuals who submitted claims on behalf of inmates.

That disclosure was made in a criminal complaint filed in federal court last month against two former Virginia inmates. It was first reported Friday by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The news comes as other employment agencies across the country are also facing questions about fraudulent payments and whether enough was done to prevent them.

