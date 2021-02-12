Sheriff’s office investigating shooting of Louisa Co. juvenile

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have arrested a family member in connection with the shooting of a juvenile in Louisa County.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, February 12, that deputies were called out to a home off Kents Mill Road around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to LCSO, a juvenile male suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office believes this to be an isolated incident and says there is no evidence of any additional danger to the public

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (800)346-1466.

