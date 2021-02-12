Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Winter STorm
Tricky travel tonight, ice Saturday
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

Gottfried said this will be a similar study like what was done back in 2019 on the possibility...
Town of Bridgewater looking to start study on need for grocery store/pharmacy
Britney Spears supporters pose together for a photo outside a court hearing concerning the pop...
Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic