Staunton council talks golf carts, former council member petitions for resolution

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton city leaders talked about golf carts Thursday night, and former Councilman Erik Curren is asking Council to create a resolution.

A citizen advisory committee recommended new golf carts as a way to improve Gypsy Hill Golf Course. City Council added that to next year’s Capital Improvement Plan.

Council approved that plan Thursday night in a 4-3 vote. The carts are a sticking point for the three who dissented, Brenda Mead, Carolyn Dull, and Terry Holmes.

Mead talked about projects for core services like schools and storm water that are not currently funded. “I cannot in good conscience during a pandemic crisis and economic hardship vote to buy $200,000 worth of golf carts that will not do anything for these people that are in real trouble,” said Mead.

“We’re still in the middle of this pandemic. And the golf course isn’t gonna go anywhere. We’re not gonna shut it down,” said Holmes. “I don’t think that we should be buying 50 golf carts right now when we can spend that money on other things.”

The average age of the current carts is 20 years old.

“Hopefully the golf carts will help to be a revenue generator for the city,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes.

Also, former councilman Erik Curren is asking city leaders to deliver a resolution affirming the election of President Biden, denouncing the attack on the U-S Capitol building, and protecting citizens in the future from potential domestic terrorism.

“It’s not a national issue. This is an issue that has to do with everybody in America,” said Curren.

He delivered a petition with more than 300 signatures of support.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.