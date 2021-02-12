The Journey: The history of Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Montgomery Hall Park is one of many historical landmarks for the Staunton community. The story of the park begins with a plantation owned by John Howe Peyton.

“That plantation was a success because of the slave labor that was there. About 50 people at any one time were enslaved on the farm. It made Peyton one of the largest slaveholders in Augusta County,” recalls local historian Nancy Sorrells.

Sorrells says the plantation was named after Peyton’s wife, Ann Lewis Montgomery. The couple would remain on the property from the 1820s until 1847. Following Peyton’s death that year, the land went through more than few owners until the 1940s. It remained a farm for almost a century.

Around that time, leaders in the Black community in Staunton began to raise awareness that Black children had no park to play in or have fun.

“They began to agitate pretty vocally about letting the [Black] community into [Gypsy Hill Park] at least a couple days a week,” Sorrells said. “That would not have gone over well with the majority of the white population in Staunton.”

The main park in Staunton was Gypsy Hill Park, but Black people were not allowed to go to the park except for one day a year. After the day was over and the Black community used the pool at Gypsy Hill, the pool was drained and closed for the season.

The city settled on purchasing the land on the Montgomery Hall plantation for the Black community. About 150 acres of land were allocated to the community, and the park was run by a park committee under the direction of Mrs. Irene Givens.

Many who remember the beginnings of Montgomery Hall Park say Mrs. Givens was a mother to all.

“That was one lady, she really worked. I mean she really worked and she kept everybody straight,” James Becks explained. “Mom Givens was really a Mom Givens.”

Becks is the last living member of the Montgomery Hall Park committee. The committee did much more than just make decisions and on what would happen at the park.

“They just wouldn’t help us much,” James Becks explained.

“My father, Mr. Becks and some of the teachers who liked to play tennis they would put black asphalt on the tennis court to pave it. Then the community would come and redo the baseball diamond,” Susie King explains.

King says she lived at the park and came all the time with friends until she graduated.

“The Black community, the professional people who had money, they donated to keep the park up to par,” King said.

Becks said the city was supposed to help them with the park, but that didn’t always go as planned.

“I think one time we asked the city to bring us some trash cans,” Becks recalls. “They put the new [trash cans] out in Gypsy Hill Park and gave us the old ones from Gypsy Hill Park. We weren’t pleased with that.”

The committee would put on fundraisers to make money and support the needs of the park.

“It was very hard, but we really enjoyed it at the time because that was the only place that we had to really socialize,” Becks said.

A few years later the park received a donation to build a swimming pool. Eugenia Taylor traveled all the way to Tennessee A&I State College (now university) just so she could get certified as a lifeguard.

“When my husband was in the service in North Carolina they would call say we can’t find a lifeguard, so I would pack up and come home and work during the summertime,” Taylor said.

Along with the swimming pool, the park held company picnics, church meetings, sporting events, and dances.

“James Brown, the twist. We were on it. We would dance, put 25 cents in the jukebox and we were dancing,” King remembers.

Over time, city parks in Staunton integrated but Montgomery Hall fell into disrepair by the 1970s. Without the thousands of people visiting in the summer, funding the park’s everyday needs was difficult.

The park building was in jeopardy of being torn down by the city. Susie King’s sister, Walter Brown and other members of the Booker T. Alumni Association got together to advocate for keeping the park open, adding major upgrades, and improvements to the park.

“If you don’t remember your history, then things will go back to the way they were,” Brown explains. “This was a central gathering point, if you stop to think about in the 50s you had your home, your school your church and this was the neutral gathering point.”

Photos courtesy of the Augusta County Historical Society

