UVA Health doctor explains why COVID-19 vaccine is effective in obese people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family and obesity medicine specialist says despite concerns about obesity and the coronavirus vaccine being less effective, the shot is still a potential lifesaver.

“The thing I tell my patients is that you’re at higher risk when you have overweight or obesity, so let’s improve those risks with a safe vaccine,” Dr. Cate Varney said.

Varney recommends the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients who have obesity because she says the data shows it’s effective.

“What we know is that patients that have excess weight and obesity, they’re at much higher risk of having complications due to COVID-19,” Varney said. “The best thing about this vaccine is that it offers hope in reducing that risk of those more severe complications with overweight or obesity.”

Similar to the flu vaccine, Varney says someone with obesity can still catch the coronavirus after getting vaccinated, but their chances of severe illness are greatly reduced.

“The data that we see with the flu vaccine - in which patients that get the flu vaccine, but still get the flu - they end up not in the hospital and not in the ICU as much in a significant way... 40-70% reduction in that risk,” Varney said.

Varney says the key to promoting vaccine effectiveness in your body before getting the shot comes down to boosting your immune system through simple tasks like working out and eating certain foods.

“Some of the things I’ve been running across is exercise. So patients that have exercised before getting a flu vaccine they actually had more antibodies later than the patients that did not,” Varney said. “You can improve your gut health by eating things like probiotics or prebiotics and those are found in things like yogurt and cheeses and sauerkraut.”

If you have obesity and contract COVID-19, Varney says it’s important to seek help immediately if you have trouble breathing, experience chest pains, or have shortness of breath.

