Advertisement

Va. Democratic candidates win lawsuit to allow electronic petition signatures

Harrisonburg City Hall voting.
Harrisonburg City Hall voting.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Democratic candidates wanting to stay safe during the election process won a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Elections and the Virginia State Board of Elections.

That lawsuit will now allow House of Delegate candidates to collect petition signatures electronically. Before this change, petitions for local candidates need to be signed in-person and with a witness. 125 signatures need to be collected.

The lawsuit was filed by Jennifer Adeli, Delegate Lee Carter, Patrick Fritz, Karishma Mehta, Jennifer Kitchen and Dr. Mark Downey.

Jennifer Kitchen is running to represent the Commonwealth’s 25th District, which includes parts of Rockingham and Augusta counties, in Virginia’s House of Delegates this year.

She said this change will let all individuals be a part of the democratic process.

“It’s a great feeling to have had this big of an impact this quickly on the process. It’s great for accessibility, access. I’ve had a lot of folks reach out from different parts of the disability community, actually, who are really excited that accessibility is something that’s on anyone’s radar,” Kitchen said.

Several weeks ago, allowing digital signatures was first granted to statewide candidates, but Kitchen said it is not yet for everyone.

“I do wish this had been extended to all candidates for all offices,” Kitchen said. “Unfortunately, this does not include constitutional officers.”

Kitchen said plaintiffs hope to have their digital petitions live and ready to sign online by early next week.

“Instead of having to print that and then have it notarized, if folks use the last four digits of their social security number when they fill out the form and sign it, then a notary is not required,” Kitchen said.

For those without internet access, Kitchen said drive-thru events are being held.

There is one on Feb. 13 at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Democratic Headquarters from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and one on Feb. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Winter STorm
Tricky travel tonight, ice Saturday
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

Gottfried said this will be a similar study like what was done back in 2019 on the possibility...
Town of Bridgewater looking to start study on need for grocery store/pharmacy
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Private practices have a hard time gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic
Expert suggests how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic
Sentara RMH’s Dr. Everett Ford answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines
Sentara RMH’s Dr. Everett Ford answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines