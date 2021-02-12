Advertisement

VDH prepares for launch of statewide pre-registration system

(Associated Press)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is telling local health districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms Friday, February 12, in preparation to shift to a statewide system next week.

VDH says waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia.

The department expects pre-registration will be available again Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to VDH, anyone who has already filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically put into the new statewide system.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia and the United States, and the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Winter STorm
Slick roads Friday; the cold & active pattern continues
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

President Joe Biden requested updated guidance when he took office, responding to complaints...
CDC to release new guidance telling schools how to reopen
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
Most Americans will be vaccine eligible in April