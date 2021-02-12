VDH prepares for launch of statewide pre-registration system

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is telling local health districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms Friday, February 12, in preparation to shift to a statewide system next week.

VDH says waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia.

The department expects pre-registration will be available again Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to VDH, anyone who has already filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically put into the new statewide system.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia and the United States, and the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

