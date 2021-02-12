VDOT: Make sure to clean all the snow you can off your vehicles for your safety and others

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Over the past few weeks, the Shenandoah Valley has gotten a lot of snow. Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation say it is very important for people to get as much snow as possible off of their vehicles.

❄️Very important! Clean off as much snow as you can to keep yourself and others safe on the road! ❄️ https://t.co/8Dl3N7ldxC — Simone McKenny (@WHSVSimone) February 12, 2021

“You want to give yourself a lot more visibility than just clearing a hole in your windshield, you need to clear every single window on your vehicle. Make sure you clear the headlights, tail lights, make sure that your wipers are able to move,” VDOT’s Ken Slack explained. “Also, get the snow off of the hood and the roof of your car.”

Slack says though it may be tough for larger vehicles, you have to keep in mind once you get on the road, that snow will begin to affect your visibility and others.

“Make sure you create a buffer zone around your vehicle when you are driving in winter weather, and that means a lot of extra distance between you and the car in front of you or the truck in front of you,” Slack said.

With the possibility of more winter weather in the coming weeks, people in the Valley may be cleaning off their cars more often than not.

“The conditions can change pretty rapidly. Keep a close eye on the weather forecast and keep a close eye on the 511Virginia.org site,” Slack said,

Slack says if you can, postpone travel for Saturday morning so VDOT crews can continue treating and plowing roads following the storm.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.