Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Part of US-340 was closed in both directions on Friday afternoon right outside of Page County High School due to a head-on collision between two vehicles.
Officials at the scene say it happened just after 4:30 p.m.
Officials say two individuals are being sent to UVA Medical, and another individual is being sent to Sentara RMH.
All lanes in the area are now open. Stay with WHSV for updates.
