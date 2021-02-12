Advertisement

Virginia a long way from herd immunity, new study says

By Eric Miller
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is a long way from achieving herd immunity. That’s the conclusion of a new study out from the Journal of the American Medical Association this week.

The study is based on blood samples from more than 4,500 Virginians who went in for non-COVID related medical procedures between June and August last year. Only 2% of those tested had any coronavirus antibodies.

Two Carilion doctors who took part in the study say it provides an important point-in-time snapshot of coronavirus cases during the first wave of infections this summer.

“There were higher seroprevalence among the Hispanic community, residents of multi-family dwellings, and if you’ve been exposed to somebody that had COVID-19 prior,” said Francis Farrell, senior director of research and development

A more in-depth and up-to-date study looking at the prevalence of COVID-19 in Southwestern Virginia is expected from Carilion in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Winter STorm
Tricky travel tonight, ice Saturday
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

UVA Health looking to ramp up vaccinations while staying wary of new COVID-19 variants
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
The report concluded that vitamin C and zinc did nothing to help people with COVID, even when...
Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says
Dr. Everett Ford with Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH’s Dr. Everett Ford answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Everett Ford with Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH Interview