Body found near Waynesboro church

(Gray Image Bank)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Police are investigating after a body was found near Shiloh Baptist Church in Waynesboro.

Police said someone found the body in the South River behind the church around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Check back for developments on this story.

