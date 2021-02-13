Dukes rally late for comeback win over Hofstra

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team rallied late for a 93-89 win over Hofstra Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes held the lead for just one minute and 31 seconds of the 40-minute contest but made big plays down the stretch to come away with a win over the reigning CAA champions. Matt Lewis led JMU in scoring with 20 points while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Justin Amadi scored all 15 of his points in the second half while Michael Christmas scored 16 points and hauled in eight boards off the bench for JMU. The Dukes’ bench contributed 37 points in the win.

Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn led all scorers with 28 points while Jalen Ray poured in 26 points for the Pride. Hofstra made 17 three-pointers, as a team, in the contest.

JMU improves to 12-5 overall and 7-1 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon at AUBC. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. with TV coverage on MyValley.

