Hardy Co. Health Department administers over 150 vaccines at Friday clinics

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - The Hardy County Health Department is currently working with those 65 and older to get their COVID-19 shots on Fridays.

Bill Ours, the Hardy Co. Health Department Administrator, said their shipments do vary week to week, but health department staff have been giving out 150 to 200 shots each Friday.

Ours said health department staff can handle administering shots for now, but if supply increases, he said they might have to reach out to recruit local volunteers and EMS personnel to help.

There are local and regional clinics for residents, and Ours said vaccine shipments are being shared with E. A. Hawse Health Center.

“This week we got 300 [vaccines], so we give some to E. A. Hawse and they take care of the east side of the mountain to cut down on some travel time for people, and [the health department] takes care of the west side,” Ours said.

While interest was slow at first, Ours said more residents are signing up to get their shots now.

“Once the first round of vaccines went into people’s arms, and everyone saw that you’re not going to go orange, you’re not going to grow a tail, there’s no chip in it, and so on and so forth, yes,” Ours said. “The demand is far outweighing the supply right now.”

All West Virginians must pre-register through the Department of Health and Human Resources. You can register online here, or call 1-833-734-0965.

For more information and updates from the Hardy County Health Department, click here.

