JMU prepares for big weekend series against Hofstra

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is looking for its fifth straight win and has a big test ahead of them Saturday and Sunday.

JMU welcomes in the reigning CAA champions Hofstra for matinee matchups over the weekend.

Hofstra has won the last seven meetings against the Dukes.

“The challenges keep coming,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “I think Hofstra has the most talented roster in the league. They’re playing good basketball. We’ll keep seeing how we can grow. We’ll have to be really good to beat them.”

The Pride are 8-4 in league play, just behind the Dukes in the standings who are 6-1. Both trail Northeastern who leads the CAA going into the weekend.

Tip-off for the first game of the back-to-back is Saturday at 2 p.m.

