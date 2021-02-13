Three people arrested following police chase through Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Anderson Police Department in South Carolina issued a “Be On the Look Out” Friday for three people wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the city of Anderson.

Around 1 p.m., Virginia State Police saw the suspect’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, heading north on Interstate 81 at the 283-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The trooper waited for additional troopers and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the right shoulder and then sped off.

The Ford Fusion ended up heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver lost control at the 309 mile-marker in Frederick County before it ran off the left side of the roadway and went down an embankment, through a fence, and struck a tree.

The suspects then ran away. All three suspects were apprehended a short time later without further incident.

The driver, Frank T. Rhoads, 39, of Anderson, S.C., suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Rhoads was then transported to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving, and for having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.

The two passengers in the Ford, Dominick M. Rhoads, 19, and William C. Flynn, 31, both of Anderson, S.C., were uninjured during the incident.

All three suspects are being held on warrants of extradition out of Anderson, South Carolina.

VSP was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

