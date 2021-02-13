Town of Bridgewater looking to start study on need for grocery store/pharmacy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is in the beginning phase of a study to see the need for a grocery store/ pharmacy in the community after the town’s one pharmacy closed last year.

Gwen Gottfried, the town planner, said they have looked at bringing independent pharmacies to the town but none have shown interest in setting up a business. She said they are looking at alternative ways to bring a pharmacy to Bridgewater such as a combination of another store.

“The pharmacy chains know what we want and we know what they need,” Gottfried said. “It’s just not going anywhere right now but a grocery store/pharmacy has shown much more response.”

Gottfried said they are now in the application phase of applying for a grant study through the U.S Department of Rural Business Development Program similar to the study done in 2019 regarding building a hotel in Bridgewater.

“This is just an opportunity for us to learn more about what Bridgewater needs,” Gottfried said. “This is going to let us know if we should even pursue something like this or maybe this is not the direction we should go.”

Gottfried said they are always looking at ways to improve the town and if they are approved for the study work will likely begin sometime this summer.

