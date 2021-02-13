Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are advising Virginians to stay off the road through Sunday die to icy conditions across Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.
By 4 p.m. Saturday, VSP have responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes
VSP says if you must travel, practice the following safe traffic tips:
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
- Slow speed for icy conditions.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
- Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.