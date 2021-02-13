Advertisement

Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes Saturday

Interstate 95 Henrico County
Interstate 95 Henrico County(VSP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are advising Virginians to stay off the road through Sunday die to icy conditions across Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, VSP have responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time  (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)

Richmond Division:  30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes  

Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes  

Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes  

Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes  

Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes  

Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes

VSP says if you must travel, practice the following safe traffic tips:

  • Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
  • Slow speed for icy conditions.
  • Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
  • Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
  • Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
  • Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
  • Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.

