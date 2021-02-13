Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are advising Virginians to stay off the road through Sunday die to icy conditions across Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, VSP have responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)

Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division : 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division : 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division : 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division : 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division : 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes

VSP says if you must travel, practice the following safe traffic tips:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out

Slow speed for icy conditions.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.

