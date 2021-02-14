Ice knocks out power for thousands of Central Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 145,000 Dominion Energy customers remain without power in Central Virginia, and more than 280,000 are without power statewide.

More than 220,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia lost power on Saturday, according to figures from the power company.

Freezing rain in the area has caused icy roads and power outages. As of 9 a.m., approximately 20,000 customers reported outages in Central and Southside Virginia.

All day Saturday the steady stream of frozen rain and a fresh coating of ice was common scene in the greater Richmond area. These dangerous conditions snapped trees and closed roads in Petersburg, downed powerlines in Chesterfield and was potentially the cause of a single vehicle wreck on forest hill near Powhite Parkway which caused a sedan to flip over on it’s side taking out power pole in the process.

Dominion Energy crews are working to assess damages and respond to outages in a safe and quick manner.

“We’re not going to rest easy until it’s over until the system has moved out from this territory,” Slayton said. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, in those areas where there are outages, our crews are going to hit those areas and start working to restore power for our customers.”

In Southside Virginia, more than 20,000 Dominion customers remain out of power as of 11 a.m. Southside Electric Cooperative, which also serves the Southside Virginia area, reported more than 24,000 customers are currently experiencing outages.

In Northern Neck Electric Cooperative’s region, around 100 customers are experiencing outages.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.