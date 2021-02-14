Advertisement

JMU football team one week away from season opener

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In just one week, the James Madison football team will be opening its season against Morehead State.

As the Dukes wrap up spring camp and head into game-week preparation, they had to deal with weather challenges throughout the week.

Still, head coach Curt Cignetti believes JMU is in a great spot ahead of week one.

“In terms of how ready we are in terms of where we need to be to have a successful opener and be ready for a second game and then a third game, I’m highly confident of where we’re at right now and that we can be where we need to be on Saturday,” Cignetti said.

Kickoff for Saturday is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery
Officials responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles just after 4:30 p.m. near Page...
Vehicle crash closes part of US-340 near Page County High School
Body found near Waynesboro church
File image
Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton more than a century ago

Latest News

The James Madison men’s basketball team rallied late for a 93-89 win over Hofstra Saturday...
Dukes rally late for comeback win over Hofstra
JMU set for tough test against Hofstra.
JMU prepares for big weekend series against Hofstra
Weyers Cave native Quin Houff is preparing to race in the upcoming Daytona 500.
Quin Houff prepares for second career Daytona 500 race
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Zac Smiley
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Zac Smiley