JMU football team one week away from season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In just one week, the James Madison football team will be opening its season against Morehead State.

As the Dukes wrap up spring camp and head into game-week preparation, they had to deal with weather challenges throughout the week.

Still, head coach Curt Cignetti believes JMU is in a great spot ahead of week one.

“In terms of how ready we are in terms of where we need to be to have a successful opener and be ready for a second game and then a third game, I’m highly confident of where we’re at right now and that we can be where we need to be on Saturday,” Cignetti said.

Kickoff for Saturday is set for noon.

