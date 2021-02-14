Local florist prepares for busy Valentine’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Wishing Well in Harrisonburg has been preparing for the Valentine’s Day for nearly three months.

“Lots of work involved, and it starts months ahead of Valentine’s Day. This is the tail end,” Co-Owner of The Wishing Well, Harry Reif, said on Saturday.

Reif said they have worked to be proactive this year, and are glad they did, especially with Saturday’s icy weather.

“The things that we even try to prepare for are the weather, and of course that always grabs us and today is a great example of that. But, we made preparations early in the week. We’ve delivered some orders early,” Reif said.

With COVID-19 concerns, many people aren’t able to see their loved ones in person this year and are sending flowers instead.

“We’ve seen a high uptick in the number of orders going to some of the senior living communities for people that haven’t been able to see their loved one,” Reif said.

The store had to work out the details of the deliveries in the pandemic by either having “drop-off” zones for the senior living facility or screening those who drop orders off to physical homes in senior living communities.

They also have a “contactless delivery” for the flowers to be dropped off on the doorstep instead of in hand.

A lot of care goes into each and every stem.

“The staff has well over 100 years of experience, and I mean, well over 100 years of experience amongst our designers,” Reif said.

“I like to go out and do some deliveries on Valentine’s Day because I love watching people smile when they receive the orders,” Reif said.

With holidays like Valentine’s Day, Reif always advises to plan ahead.

“You can’t go wrong if you’re early, but everybody is upset with you if you’re late,” Reif said.

He adds it is always a good idea to talk with a professional florist about your gift idea.

After February 14th preparations begin for their other big day of the year.

“We have begun to prepare for Mother’s Day already,” Reif said.

The Wishing Well will be open on Valentine’s Day from 9-3 p.m. for any last minute orders.

