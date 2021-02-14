Advertisement

Police are searching for Grottoes man in connection to an abduction

Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was called to N. Jollett Ln. in Grottoes around 6:30 p.m. on Friday for an unknown situation.

Deputies spoke with a man at the scene who reported that he, a female friend and her five children, between the ages of 3 and 10 years old, were sitting in a car on Jollett Ln.

The man reported they were approached by Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes, who was armed.

After threatening the man with the firearm, Rivera-Escobar allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove away with the woman and children.

Police say Rivera-Escobar drove toward Harrisonburg and, at some point, pulled over and fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

The alleged abduction is domestic related and appears to be an isolated event.

Charges were obtained for Eric Rivera-Escobar for 1 count of Brandishing, 1 count of Abduction and Kidnapping, Use or display a firearm in commission of a felony, 5 counts of Abuse and Neglect of children and Reckless Driving.

Rivera-Escobar is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information of his whereabouts or if you see him, please call 911.

