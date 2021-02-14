Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County community delivers thousands of Valentines to long-term care facilities

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County community has come together in a huge way to make many people smile this Valentine’s Day.

Thomas-Fields Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7814 partnered with a Facebook group called “Lovea Granny” to put a call out to the community, through social media, asking for Valentine’s Day cards.

“Lovea Granny” is a Facebook group that was formed to help activities directors in local long-term care facilities fight social isolation for the residents.

The Valentines were for residents of 18 long-term care facility in the greater Augusta County area.

There were 11 collection sites at local businesses throughout the community, and and estimated 2,000 cards have been collected.

Melissa Patrick with VFW Post 7814 helped deliver those cards last Thursday afternoon.

“The messages were just telling people that they were remembered by the community and that the community loved them and supported them,” Patrick said.

Patrick said she was overwhelmed and moved by the community support, and said that she will take any last minute cards to the facilities once the wintry weather clears up.

VFW Post 7814 held a similar card drive this past Veteran’s Day.

