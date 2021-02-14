Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a tractor trailer crashed into a building on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, after the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

The tractor trailer also struck a fire hydrant and several signs.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was cited for reckless driving.

The scene wasn’t clear until after 6 a.m. due to repairs needed for the fire hydrant.

Hunter Woodard is the property manager of the building and said they were in the works of finding a new business tenant for the property, so it was vacant at the time of the incident.

“That’s just part of life that accidents are going to happen. Very fortunate in this accident that there were no pedestrians by and that the driver and the passenger were safe and uninjured,” Woodard said.

Woodard said he would like to thank the Harrisonburg police and fire and rescue departments along with Trans Tech for their help.

He said they have contacted their insurance company and will assess any damage to the structure of the building, then they’ll work to redesign the front of the building.

