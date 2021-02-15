Advertisement

Advocates promote social equity in Virginia marijuana bills

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Supporters of legislation to legalize marijuana in Virginia say one of its main goals is to make reparations to people of color and communities harmed by a disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws.

Separate bills passed by the House and Senate last week both contain “social equity” provisions. They include a program to give those harmed preference for licenses to get into the marijuana marketplace as cultivators, wholesalers, processors and retailers. Both bills also would begin the process of automatically expunging misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses from criminal records on July 1.

They also call for dedicating 30% of marijuana tax revenue to a Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund for scholarships, workforce development services and loans for qualified cannabis businesses.

