AG Herring files motion to dismiss Amanda Chase’s lawsuit over censure

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Monday...
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Monday Jan 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)((AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Herring filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by state Senator Amanda Chase seeking to overturn her censure.

The Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct” in a bipartisan vote on Jan. 27.

The censure happened following her involvement in the rally-turned-insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Herring argued in the brief that he filed that “…the Senate acted entirely consistently with its own rules when considering and approving the resolution of censure.”

When Chase filed the lawsuit, her office said she was “being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.”

You can read the motion, here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

