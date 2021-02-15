Advertisement

Card shower, memorial services planned for retired HPD Chief Don Harper

If you would like to leave a card, letter or other words of support and encouragement, you can...
If you would like to leave a card, letter or other words of support and encouragement, you can do so by visiting Harper's cruiser at the Public Safety Building on North Main Street.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is remembering the late Colonel Don Harper by displaying his police cruiser in front of the Public Safety Building on North Main Street from Monday through Thursday.

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says the former chief and colonel died on January 29, 2021, and served as Harrisonburg’s top cop for 20 years, leaving a lasting impact at HPD and in the community.

The placement of Harper’s cruiser will honor his 20 years of serving the City of Harrisonburg.

HPD says while the cruiser is on display, anyone that would like to leave a card, letter or other words of support and encouragement is welcome to come by the display and drop it off. A card slot will be provided at the Colonel’s car, and cards will be delivered to the family prior to the funeral.

On Friday evening, February 19, the family will be receiving visitors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, located at 4904 South Valley Pike in Harrisonburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, also at Crosslink Community Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at noon at the church.

“The Harrisonburg Police Department is eternally grateful for Colonel Harper’s 20 years of dedicated service and leadership, and that he wore the shield that represented this city and did so with great honor,” a press release from HPD says.

