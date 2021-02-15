February 14th is National Donor Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - February 14th is Valentine’s Day, and it is also National Donor Day.

National Donor Day is a day to recognize organ donors and transplant recipients as well as talk about the importance of organ, tissue, and eye donation.

Doug Wilson is the Executive Vice President of LifeNet Health, headquartered in Virginia Beach.

LifeNet Health is a global supplier of organs, tissues, and cells and works with about 78 hospitals in Virginia, including Sentara RMH.

Wilson said there are over 108,000 people waiting for an organ transplant in the country, and over 2,200 people in Virginia are on a waiting list.

Wilson added that unfortunately about 20 people die a day in the United States because an organ is not available for them.

“We’ve got the doctors, we have the surgeons, we have the medications to resist the organs. We just don’t have enough organs,” Wilson said.

Wilson said last year there were more organs donated and transplanted in Virginia than ever in history, and hopes there will be more people registering this year to help save lives.

“You can touch a lot of people, and then you touch everyone they know. So, it’s one of the most selfless acts, yes, of love you can do,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that there is a specific need for minority communities, who are generally underserved, to become donors.

He said about 58% of Americans are organ donors, but he would love to see it become 100%.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor you can register at “registerme.org” or contact your healthcare provider for more information.

