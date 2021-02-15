Advertisement

Firefighters respond to house fire in Weyers Cave

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say they responded to a house fire in Weyers Cave on Monday afternoon. It happened on Route 11, just north of Blue Ridge Community College.

Firefighters say when they got to the scene, they saw flames and smoke. A couple of the windows were completely blown out.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt. They were able to put out the fire, which caused enough damage on the east side of the house that the family had to reside elsewhere for the night.

The fire chief says they are investigating the cause.

