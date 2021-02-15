High School Wrestling Results: Region 3C Tournament
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from Sunday’s Region 3C high school wrestling tournament.
Team Champion: Wilson Memorial
Top two in each weight class advance to state tournament
285
1st - Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - David Allio (Rockbridge County)
220
1st - Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)
195
1st - Reid Garrison (Broadway)
2nd - Michael Smith (Waynesboro)
182
1st - Joey Burch (Western Albermarle)
2nd - Thomas Murphy (LCA)
170
1st - Toby Schoffstall (LCA)
2nd - Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County)
160
1st - Nic Marando (Rockbridge County)
2nd - Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County)
152
1st - Jackson Wells (Broadway)
2nd - Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial)
145
1st - Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby)
2nd - Na`Shaun Johnson (Brookville)
138
1st - Stevie Wood (LCA)
2nd - Jayden Hunter (Brookville)
132
1st - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Quintavius Harris (Brookville)
126
1st - Garrett Moyers (Broadway)
2nd - Trent Hill (Turner Ashby)
120
1st - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - John Bowman (Turner Ashby)
113
1st - Gage Bomar (Rustburg)
2nd - Gracin Lam (Spotswood)
106
1st - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Matthew Ford (Spotswood)
