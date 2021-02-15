Advertisement

High School Wrestling Results: Region 3C Tournament

Wilson Memorial team wins region 3C wrestling tournament.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from Sunday’s Region 3C high school wrestling tournament.

Team Champion: Wilson Memorial

Top two in each weight class advance to state tournament

285

1st - Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - David Allio (Rockbridge County)

220

1st - Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)

195

1st - Reid Garrison (Broadway)

2nd - Michael Smith (Waynesboro)

182

1st - Joey Burch (Western Albermarle)

2nd - Thomas Murphy (LCA)

170

1st - Toby Schoffstall (LCA)

2nd - Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County)

160

1st - Nic Marando (Rockbridge County)

2nd - Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County)

152

1st - Jackson Wells (Broadway)

2nd - Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial)

145

1st - Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby)

2nd - Na`Shaun Johnson (Brookville)

138

1st - Stevie Wood (LCA)

2nd - Jayden Hunter (Brookville)

132

1st - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Quintavius Harris (Brookville)

126

1st - Garrett Moyers (Broadway)

2nd - Trent Hill (Turner Ashby)

120

1st - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - John Bowman (Turner Ashby)

113

1st - Gage Bomar (Rustburg)

2nd - Gracin Lam (Spotswood)

106

1st - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Matthew Ford (Spotswood)

