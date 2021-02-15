HPD honors Black community leaders during Black History Month, including Stan Maclin

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In celebration of Black History Month, the Harrisonburg Police Department will honor Black community leaders who have promoted positive change in the Friendly City with a Citizen Service Award.

Last week, one of those recipients was long-time community activist Stan Maclin, who passed away in January at the age of 67.

A plaque was delivered to Maclin’s family last week by Chief Gabriel Camacho and Capt. Jason Kidd for their sacrifice during the time Maclin worked to create the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center and the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley (PECO).

“We needed to give a special thanks to Dianna Maclin and the family for sharing Stan with us,” Chief Camacho said. " For all these years, Stan dedicated so much time and effort to Harrisonburg, and some of that time was taken away from the family.”

Over the summer, after the events of George Floyd and nationwide protests, Maclin created the Harrisonburg Peace Rally as an attempt to have more open conversations with local law enforcement and the community.

“A quote from Dr. Martin Luther King — ‘If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.’ To me, that kind of spoke about who Stan was, you know, he was that individual,” Chief Camacho said.

Earlier this month, Lucy Simms was honored for her work in the Friendly City, and a plaque was presented at the Lucy F. Simms Center. Two more Black community leaders will be honored before the end of February.

