HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident Sunday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Police say they responded to a stabbing incident on Sunday night at Deer Run Apartments off of Port Republic Road at around 9 p.m.

According to Lt. Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered there had been an altercation involving a knife between two males.

HPD says both men were taken to Sentara RMH and have been released as of Monday morning.

Officials say one of the individuals is known to live in the apartment complex, and police believe the other individual lives there, too. HPD says the motive for the altercation is unknown and charges are still pending.

