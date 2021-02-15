James Madison wins sixth in a row, sweeps Hofstra

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is in first place in the CAA standings after the Dukes’ sixth straight win Sunday afternoon.

The 74-70 victory over Hofstra gave JMU a 8-1 league record, the best start since the 1992-1993 season where they also started the league slate with a 8-1 record.

JMU had three players score in double figures. Vado Morse had a team-high 16 points, while Terrance Edwards chipped in 15 points. Michael Christmas scored 12 points in the win.

The Dukes had to play without Matt Lewis who was held out for the second half after a first half injury.

“The way we responded today, it takes guys that have something inside of them,” head coach Mark Byington said. “That’s a special quality to be able to pull something out like that.”

“We knew we just all had to step up in a big way,” Michael Christmas said. “Matt is an all-conference player and we knew we just had to step up.”

Byington said following the game that Lewis’ injury does not appear to be serious.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.