Local political committee members react to Trump’s acquittal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Over the weekend, two-thirds of the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Only seven Republicans voted to convict him.

Local Democrats and Republicans say they were not surprised by the outcome, but some disagree about his involvement in the capitol riots.

A representative from the Rockingham County Republicans says Congress was not following the constitutional process, and the president wasn’t present at the Capitol when the riot took place. But the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee Chair thinks Trump is responsible for inciting violence.

“I think it was the most logical result you know, that the presidency was over and it’s time to really move on,” said Republican Committee Chair Daryl Borgquist.

“The acquittal was expected based on the level of support that the former president had among the Republican establishment, but it was very disheartening and it showed how truly pathetic Republican leadership is,” said Democratic Committee Chair Alleyn Harned.

It’s unclear if the former president will try to run for office again, but both sides acknowledge he has many supporters.

Senator Mitch McConnell voted to acquit him but still spoke out against the former president’s actions leading up to the capitol riots.

Both the Republican and Democratic committee chair found this contradictory.

“Mitch McConnell has been equivocal on a lot of things and a lot of republicans are very frustrated with him,” said Borgquist.

“Trump is directly responsible, I would say 100-percent responsible, and you can listen to Mitch McConnell to hear that,” said Harned.

The Democratic side argues there were many injuries as a result of the Capitol attack, but the Republican side says there was violence toward their party since the 2016 campaign.

