Advertisement

The third Monday in February is Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day or “George Washington Day” celebrates United States presidents and their legacies.
The White House
The White House(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - February 15, 2021, is Presidents’ Day.

A holiday that also has many other names like “Washington’s Birthday” or “George Washington Day” in Virginia.

Virginia was home to Washington and some other U.S. presidents.

“Presidents’ Day” always falls on the third Monday of February and commemorates the presidents of the United States.

Andrew Phillips is the curator at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton and said the holiday can mean a lot of things to different people.

Some people celebrate the presidents they particularly like, but he says it is also a good chance to reflect on the role of U.S. presidents and their history, both positive and negative.

“...All who have achieved a variety of different things, positive and negative, that still continue to affect our world today, our nation, and our lives today,” Phillips said.

“It’s not just a day where we can have things like mattress sales and get out the red, white and blue bunting in February, but also a great day to sort of think about the history of the American presidency,” Phillips said.

A lot of presidential history has happened in the Shenandoah Valley, such as George Washington visiting Augusta County and Woodrow Wilson was born in Staunton.

Abraham Lincoln’s father was born north of Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials provide more details on body found near Waynesboro church
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning
Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines
Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes
Police are searching for Grottoes man in connection to an abduction
Some areas saw up to 1/2" of ice
Ice knocks out power for thousands of Central Virginians

Latest News

Evening Weather 2/15/2021
Evening Weather 2/15/2021
Jones is 101, today.
Woman celebrates 101st birthday weeks after beating COVID-19
Staunton City Council votes to pay legal fees in FOIA case
Staunton City Council votes to pay legal fees in FOIA case
Del. Wilt introduced the resolution before at the special session in August.
Valley delegate’s bill looses traction in Richmond