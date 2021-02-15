Triplett Tech students build homes for community

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) — A group of students in Mount Jackson is putting their studies to use. Triplett Tech students are building homes for those in need in the community.

The group of senior students is building two homes for Habitat for Humanity, and working on the carpentry and electrical work.

“It is a great feeling being able to take what you have learned in class and then being able to come out here and install stuff,” said Jarrett Lonas, a senior at Triplett Tech.

“It really means a lot that we get to learn a trade that we get to use for the rest of our lives and while we are learning that we get to put it to use by helping the community,” said Jack Vannorton, a senior at Triplett Tech.

The students will continue to put the finishing touches on these homes throughout the year.

