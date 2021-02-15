UVA professor hopes to help Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor with the University of Virginia is developing a new tool that he hopes will help Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Black men are more than twice as likely than men of other races to die from prostate cancer according to UVA Nurse Scientist and professor Randy Jones.

Jones is leading a National Institutes of Health study that is developing a tool for Black men to consider their options if diagnosed with the disease.

“I’m really interested in if the decision aid will ultimately help them make an informed decision that will decrease their potential regret as well as increase their quality of life,” he said.

The American Medical Association recommends Black men and others with a family history of prostate cancer to start screenings at 45 years old.

Jones’ decision-making tool is expected to be widely available sometime next year.

