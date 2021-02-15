Advertisement

UVA professor hopes to help Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer

UVA Health System Sign.
UVA Health System Sign.(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC12
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor with the University of Virginia is developing a new tool that he hopes will help Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Black men are more than twice as likely than men of other races to die from prostate cancer according to UVA Nurse Scientist and professor Randy Jones.

Jones is leading a National Institutes of Health study that is developing a tool for Black men to consider their options if diagnosed with the disease.

“I’m really interested in if the decision aid will ultimately help them make an informed decision that will decrease their potential regret as well as increase their quality of life,” he said.

The American Medical Association recommends Black men and others with a family history of prostate cancer to start screenings at 45 years old.

Jones’ decision-making tool is expected to be widely available sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials provide more details on body found near Waynesboro church
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning
Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines
Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes
Police are searching for Grottoes man in connection to an abduction
Some areas saw up to 1/2" of ice
Ice knocks out power for thousands of Central Virginians

Latest News

Michelle Hesse
1on1: American Heart Month; heart-healthy eating
Marriage counselor Harvey Yoder discusses providing maintenance for a good marriage, and has...
1on1: In Valentine’s season, consider marriage maintenance
COVID-19 Vaccine
Virginia & Maryland governors, DC mayor ask for support to vaccinate essential fed employees
Michelle Nostheide of the American Heart Association in Richmond explains National Wear Red...
1on1: National Wear Red Day