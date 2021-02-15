Advertisement

Virginia-based bank offering Bitcoin transactions

Blue Ridge Bank branch in Albemarle County
Blue Ridge Bank branch in Albemarle County(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia-based Blue Ridge Bank has announced that it is providing access to Bitcoin at its branch locations, as well as purchase and redeem Bitcoin at 19 ATM locations.

Blue Ridge Bank, which has a branch in Albemarle County, says it is the first bank in the county to offer this platform and the ability to utilize Bitcoin through bank ATMS.

The bank has partnered with BluePoint ATM Solutions, a national ATM operator, and LibertyX, a U.S. bitcoin ATM software provider.

“We’re doing this in anticipation of where things are going, to be able to offer a service point and an access point that the individuals may not otherwise have,” Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Plum said.

You will need a LibertyX account to do exchanges with Bitcoin at the Blue Ridge Bank locations.

The Blue Ridge Bank provides banking services to customers located throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

