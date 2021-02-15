Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.
The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.
The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam.
Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.
